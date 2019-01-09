Song of Memories PS4 Release Date Revealed, Switch Version Cancelled - News

Publisher PQube announced Song of Memories will launch for the PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe. The Nintendo Switch version has been cancelled "due to development complications."

Read a statement from PQube below:

Today, PQube announces the release date of the romantic visual novel Song of Memories on PlayStation 4. The love story that turned the Japanese genre upside down with its surprising twist releases worldwide on February 1. While the PlayStation 4 version and the special Encore Edition are confirmed, we regrettably had to cancel the Nintendo Switch version of the game. Unfortunately, Song of Memories can’t be brought to a functioning level of quality our fans demand on the Switch due to development complications.



