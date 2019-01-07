Rockstar is Hiring for a 'Next Generation' Game - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 234 Views
Rockstar Games has posted a job listing for a Senior Environmental Artist in India that reveals the developer is working on a next generation title.
:Join our team to create next-generation worlds for some exciting upcoming projects!" reads the job posting. "Strong modelling and texturing skills are not enough. Candidates must be able to create immersive, living, and fully-realized environments."
A second job posting for a MoCap Tools Developer in New York City also mentions the next generation.
"Rockstar Games is looking for a MoCap Tools Developer to work with our award-winning development team in New York City and help create and build upon the next generation of MoCap tools and pipeline." reads the job posting.
4 Comments
Maybe it's just me but I'd kill for another GTA game set in London!
back to the Swinging 60s again, now in UHD.... I'm not sure I want to see a 4k rendition of mo-capped 60s British dentistry .... ugh...
- 0
Actually thinking about it... that was actually London wasn't it... as in, all the other GTA games have been in fictional versions of Cities, they all had real world inspiration but they were all based of X or based of Y city... but GTA London was just... GTA but in a real world London, really doubt we'll see that again. Would generate real world angst in terms of "GTA gets blamed for being a terrorist training software" and such crap.
- 0
Didn't Rockstar say GTA is about American stories and that they would never set it in a foreign country?
- 0
I still want to believe Agent is on the way.
Probably a port of RDR2. Better textures and more grass.
It's too bad Rockstar has only put out a single game in the last five years, and even more so that I have zero interest in Westerns. Hoping for GTA 6 sooner rather than later.