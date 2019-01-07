Rockstar is Hiring for a 'Next Generation' Game - News

posted 1 hour ago

Rockstar Games has posted a job listing for a Senior Environmental Artist in India that reveals the developer is working on a next generation title.

Join our team to create next-generation worlds for some exciting upcoming projects!" reads the job posting. "Strong modelling and texturing skills are not enough. Candidates must be able to create immersive, living, and fully-realized environments."





A second job posting for a MoCap Tools Developer in New York City also mentions the next generation.

"Rockstar Games is looking for a MoCap Tools Developer to work with our award-winning development team in New York City and help create and build upon the next generation of MoCap tools and pipeline." reads the job posting.

