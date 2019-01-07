Gran Turismo Sport Update Coming January 17 - News

Gran Turismo Sport director Kaz Yamauchi announced via Twitter a new update for the game will be released on January 17. The image in the tweet teases eight new vehicles coming to the racing game.

Gran Turismo Sport is available now for the PlayStation 4.

