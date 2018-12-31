Best Shooter of 2018 - Article

Massive scale, massive budgets, massive number of hours played, massive sales... Everything about shooters nowadays is massive. With Call of Duty having been leading software sales in America nearly every year of the last decade, the genre is among the most important in gaming and there's a lot at stake in the yearly competition. Far Cry 5 has been selling at record pace and Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII still rules in every country, so shooter fans have clearly devoted themselves to their favorite genre this year. And despite having muted sales receptions our other shortlisted titles - Battlefield V and Insurgency: Sandstorm - offered high quality experiences in 2018.

The Shortlist:

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII

Battlefield V

Far Cry 5

Insurgency: Sandstorm

The Winner:





Far Cry 5

Funny that at a time when some consider solo campaigns to be surplus to requirements, our shooter of the year happens to be the most single player-focused one of the year from the big beasts. Ever since its first presentation, Far Cry 5 has caught the eyes of FPS fans all over the world thanks to its eccentric world, quirky characters, and its freedom of gameplay. Ubisoft's game has forged a strong identity for itself, in stark contrast to many FPS games that tend to blur together a little bit too much; sometimes all you really need to offer is a unique and refreshing adventure.

