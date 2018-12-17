Anthem Legion of Dawn Trailer Released - News

Electronic Arts has released a new trailer for Anthem called Legion of Dawn.

In the darkest chapter of humanity’s history, one hero — General Helena Tarsis — rose up to bring us into the light. The brave soldiers who joined her became enshrined in history as the Legion of Dawn. From the seeds of their sacrifice bloomed an entire civilization.

Anthem will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on February 22, 2019.

