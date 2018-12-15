Bandai Namco Reveals Jump Festa 2019 Lineup - News

Bandai Namco has revealed its Jump Festa 2019 lineup. The event runs from December 22 to 23 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba.





View the lineup below:

Console Games

Billion Road (Switch) – Trailer

Black Clover: Quartet Knights (PS4) – Playable, Trailer, Stamp Rally

Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – Playable, Trailer

God Eater 3 (PS4, PC) – Trailer

Jump Force (PS4, Xbox One) – Playable, Trailer

My Hero One’s Justice (PS4, Switch) – Playable, Trailer, Photo Corner, Stamp Rally

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PS4) – Trailer

One Piece: World Seeker (PS4) – Playable, Trailer

Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission (Switch) – Playable, Trailer

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer

Smartphone Games

Black Clover: Infinite Knights (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Bonus, Stamp Rally

Digimon ReArise (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Dragon Ball Z: Bucchigiri Match (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Bonus, Photo Corner

Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle (iOS, Android) – Trailer

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Records R (iOS, Android) – Trailer

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Pitter Patter Pop (iOS, Android) – Playable, Trailer, Bonus

Kingdom: Seven Flags (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Bonus, Photo Corner

My Hero Academia: Smash Rising (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Naruto x Boruto: Ninja Voltage (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Stage

One Piece: Thousand Storm (iOS, Android) – Trailer

One Piece: Treasure Cruise (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Tokyo Ghoul: re Birth (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Thanks Gematsu.

