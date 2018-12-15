Bandai Namco Reveals Jump Festa 2019 Lineup - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 306 Views
Bandai Namco has revealed its Jump Festa 2019 lineup. The event runs from December 22 to 23 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba.
View the lineup below:
Console Games
- Billion Road (Switch) – Trailer
- Black Clover: Quartet Knights (PS4) – Playable, Trailer, Stamp Rally
- Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – Playable, Trailer
- God Eater 3 (PS4, PC) – Trailer
- Jump Force (PS4, Xbox One) – Playable, Trailer
- My Hero One’s Justice (PS4, Switch) – Playable, Trailer, Photo Corner, Stamp Rally
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PS4) – Trailer
- One Piece: World Seeker (PS4) – Playable, Trailer
- Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission (Switch) – Playable, Trailer
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer
Smartphone Games
- Black Clover: Infinite Knights (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Bonus, Stamp Rally
- Digimon ReArise (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Dragon Ball Z: Bucchigiri Match (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Bonus, Photo Corner
- Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Records R (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Pitter Patter Pop (iOS, Android) – Playable, Trailer, Bonus
- Kingdom: Seven Flags (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Bonus, Photo Corner
- My Hero Academia: Smash Rising (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Naruto x Boruto: Ninja Voltage (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Stage
- One Piece: Thousand Storm (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- One Piece: Treasure Cruise (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Tokyo Ghoul: re Birth (iOS, Android) – Trailer
Thanks Gematsu.
