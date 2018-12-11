Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tops 1.23 Million Units Sold in 3 Days in Japan - News

posted 7 hours ago

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate sold 1,238,358 units in Japan in first three days, according to figures from Famitsu. This is the biggest opening for a Nintendo Switch title in Japan and is also the biggest opening ever for the Super Smash Bros. series.





The game helped boost Nintendo Switch hardware figures from 107,450 units the previous week to 278,313 units. That brings the sales for the platform to over six million units.

Thanks Famitsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

