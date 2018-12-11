NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition Announced for PS4 and Steam - News

Square Enix announced NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition for PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam. It includes the main game, the DLC and bonus content. It will launch in North America and Europe on February 26 for $39.99.





"Square Enix has asked me for a comment to mark the announcement of the NieR:Automata Game of the YoRHA Edition," said director Yoko Taro. " Now that you mention it, NieR:Automata was first released on the 23rd of February 2017 in Japan, 7th of March 2017 in America and on the 10th of March 2017 in Europe.

I have noticed something bizarre and fascinating about these numbers: if you write these dates out in long-form as 20170223, 20170307 and 20170310, then add all three numbers together, you get 60510840. If you take that total, split the digits in two down the middle, making 6051 and 0840, and then subtract the second number from the first… unbelievably you get 5211!! That’s right, a number completely devoid of all meaning! Just like life really, isn’t it? Over and out."

