Square Enix Hires Sonic the Hedgehog Creator Yuji Naka

Square Enixc has hired Yuki Naka, the former head of the Sonic Team and lead programmer of the original Sonic the Hedgehog games on the Sega Genesis.

"Just a quick note to let you know, I joined Square Enix in January," said Naka via Twitter. "I’m joining game development as before, and strive to develop games at Square Enix. I aim to develop an enjoyable game, please look forward to it."





After leaving Sega in 2006, Naka founded developer Pro that worked on several titles, including Ivy the Kiwi?, Fishing Resort, Digimon Adventure, and Rodea the Sky Soldier.

Thanks Gematsu.

