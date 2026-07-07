Xbox Game Pass Adds Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+ 2, The Planet Crafter, Palworld 1.0, and More - News

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Microsoft has announced 10 more games coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, The Planet Crafter, Gears of War: Reloaded, Tamashika, Ascend to Zero, PBA Pro Bowling 2026, Quarantine Zone: The Last Check, Mavrix by Matt Jones, FixForce, andFogpiercer.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Winds of Arcana: Ruination (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – July 6

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Discover the secrets of a sundered world as you help Aryn save his comrades in this story-rich, fully voiced, 2.5D action Metroidvania. Wield powerful magic, fight terrible dangers and explore ancient mysteries as Aryn uncovers the forces that forge his destiny.

Coming Soon

Gears of War: Reloaded (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – July 9

Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Powered by Unreal Engine, Gears of War: Reloaded is a remaster of the blockbuster first Gears of War, now fully optimized for the latest generation of gaming platforms. Gears of War: Reloaded delivers all post-launch content for the original title, including a bonus campaign act, multiplayer maps, plus characters and cosmetics.

Tamashika (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – July 9

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Tamashika is a fast-paced arcade-style corridor shooter focused on flow, precision, and survival. Move through shifting environments, react quickly, and stay locked in. Each run is about control, timing, and keeping your mind in one place. Focus is what keeps you alive.

Ascend to Zero (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – July 13

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with XBOX Game Pass! Every second is a weapon — if you’re fast enough to wield it. Harness time-bending powers, outlast every threat, and fight your way to the top in Ascend to Zero, an action roguelike set in a devastated world.

PBA Pro Bowling 2026 (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – July 14

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass

Rise from amateur to PBA legend in the most realistic bowling simulation ever made, featuring advanced physics, realistic oil pattern transition, licensed PBA pros, deep career progression, and multiple competitive game modes.

Quarantine Zone: The Last Check (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – July 15

Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Now joining Cloud and Console platforms! Command the checkpoint in a collapsing city. Screen survivors, manage scarce resources, and hold back the undead. Every choice matters, and one mistake could unleash the plague beyond your walls.

Mavrix by Matt Jones (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – July 16

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Designed by Pro Red Bull Athlete Matt Jones, Mavrix is the ultimate multiplayer open world for riders. Ride everything, compete head-to-head, create your look, and build your career. Are you ready?

FixForce (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – July 17

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Humans are long gone, but you’re still a robot with a job. Fire up the utility van and drop onto the worksite alone or with up to five friends and get fixing in this co-op extraction platformer. Find spare parts for strange beacons and use your drill-wrench arm to build huge structures out of junk to get around.

Fogpiercer (PC) – July 17

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Fight through the fog in this sci-fi roguelike deckbuilder where clever positioning, explosive chain-reactions, and the environment itself can make the difference between life and death.

The Planet Crafter (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – July 21

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Embark on a chill terraforming experience alone or in online co-op. You are sent to a hostile planet with one mission: Make it habitable for humans. You’ll have to survive, collect resources, build your base, produce machines to heat the planet, create an oxygen-rich atmosphere and eventually geo-engineer an entire planet.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 21

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Drop back in with the most iconic skateboarding games ever made. Play Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater & Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 in one epic collection, rebuilt from the ground up in incredible HD. All the pro skaters, levels and tricks are back and fully remastered, plus more.

Game Updates

Palworld 1.0 (Full Game Release) (Cloud, Console and PC) – July 10

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Get ready for an epic adventure! Record-breaking indie hit, Palworld welcomes its long-awaited full release with new locations to explore and new characters to meet. Fight, build, and survive with your pals in this open world survival and crafting game.

In-Game Benefits

League of Legends – New Champion: Locke, the Ashen Exorcist (PC) – Available Now

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, Game Pass Essential, and PC Game Pass

League of Legends’ newest champion is Locke, a mid-lane assassin who specializes in bursting down enemies and turning small leads into massive advantages. Evil beware: the Ashen Exorcist approaches. Now available to play with XBOX Game Pass Benefits.

Wuthering Waves (XBOX Series X|S and PC) – July 10

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, Game Pass Essential, PC Game Pass

Wuthering Waves is a story-rich open-world action RPG with a high degree of freedom. XBOX Game Pass subscribers can log in after each version update to unlock special in-game rewards, including: x2 Morphable Echo, x10 Premium Tuner, and x30000 Shell Credit. Plus, subscribers will receive the XBOX Exclusive Sigil “Paths and Possibilities” as a one-time reward.

Leaving July 15

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon. Don’t want the fun to end? Save on these games now before they leave Game Pass!

Dungeons of Hinterberg (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) EA Sports Football Club 24 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Stellaris (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Golf With Your Friends (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Minami Lane (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Powerwash Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Splitgate: Arena Reloaded (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Super Fantasy Kingdom (Game Preview) (PC)

(Game Preview) (PC) Techtonica (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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