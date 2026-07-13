Rhythm Paradise Groove Debuts on the Swiss Charts - Sales

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by, posted 7 hours ago

Rhythm Paradise Groove has debuted in fourth place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 27th week of 2026.

Minecraft is up two spots to second place, while Star Fox and Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream dropped two spots to third and fifth places, respectively. 007 First Light is down one spot to sixth place and Pokémon Pokopia is up two spots to seventh place.

There were three games to re-enter the top 10 this week. Yoshi And The Mysterious Book took eighth place, Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 came in ninth place, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: EA Sports FC 26 Minecraft Star Fox Rhythm Paradise Groove - NEW Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream 007 First Light Pokémon Pokopia Yoshi And The Mysterious Book Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Previous week - Week 21, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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