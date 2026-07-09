Forza Horizon 6 Debuts in 1st on the Canadian Charts for May 2026 - Sales

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Forza Horizon 6 has debuted in first place on the Canadian charts for May 2026, according to data from Circana (NPD) / retail tracking service of Canada reported by the Entertainment Software Association of Canada.

There were three other new releases in the top 10 for the month with Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight debuting in second place, 007 First Light in third place, and Yoshi and the Mysterious Book in fifth place.

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream in its second month dropped two spots to fourth place. Resident Evil Requiem is up one spot to sixth place, while Diablo IV and MLB: The Show 26 are down two spots to seventh and eighth places, respectively.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is up one spot to ninth place, while Pragmata fell from first to 10th place.

Top 10 best-selling games in Canada:

Forza Horizon 6 - NEW Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight - NEW 007 First Light - NEW Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream* Yoshi and the Mysterious Book* - NEW Resident Evil Requiem Diablo IV MLB: The Show 26 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Pragmata

* Digital sales not included

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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