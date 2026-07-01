Eremite Games Announces Against the Storm Survival Game is in Development - News

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Eremite Games announced it is developing a survival game set in the world of dark fantasy city builder Against the Storm.

"We’re working on a new game!" said Eremite Games. The studio added, "But first, a small warning. For many months, please keep your expectations very modest. The project is still in its earliest phase, full of placeholders, and nearly everything you see is subject (and likely) to change."

View a teaser of in-development footage below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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