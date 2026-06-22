Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Once Again Tops the French Charts - Sales

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by, posted 5 hours ago

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream has remained first place on the French charts for week 23, 2026, according to SELL.

EA Sports FC 26 and Mario Kart World are up two spots to second and third places, respectively. Pokémon Pokopia and Minecraft (NS) re-entered the top five in fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

Nintendo Switch 2

Mario Kart World Pokémon Pokopia Yoshi and the Mysterious Book

PlayStation 5

EA Sports FC 26 007 First Light Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Xbox Series X|S

Forza Horizon 6 007 First Light Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Nintendo Switch

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Minecraft EA Sports FC 26

PS4 EA Sports FC 26 Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection God of War Xbox One Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V Dark Souls Trilogy Previous week - Week 23, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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