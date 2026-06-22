UFC 6 and Adventures of Elliot Debut on UK Retail Charts - Sales

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007 First Light has retaken first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending June 20, 2026.

There were two new entries in the top 10 this week with EA Sports UFC 6 debuting in fifth place and The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales debuting in sixth place.

EA Sports FC 26 is down one spot to second place, while Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is up five spots to third place and Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition is up from 18th to fourth place.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight fell four spots to seventh place and Pokémon Pokopia dropped three spots to eighth place. Football Manager 26 raced up from 24th to ninth place and Mario Kart World rounds out the top 10.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

007 First Light EA Sports FC 26 Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition EA Sports UFC 6 - NEW The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales - NEW LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Pokémon Pokopia Football Manager 26 Mario Kart World

Previous week - Week 24, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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