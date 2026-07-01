Ratatan Delayed to October 15, Launches for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Publisher Game Source Entertainment and developers TVT and Ratata Arts announced the rhythmic roguelike action game, Ratatan, has been delayed from July 16 to October 15. It will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

Read a message from Ratata Arts and producer Kazuto Sakajiri below:

Hello RataTEAM,

We have a few very important developments that we’d like to go through.

First off, we are sorry for the radio silence, but as with most games, getting close to the finish line means a lot of extra work, bug fixes, and overall unseen problems, so the entire team has been focused on those.

During this period, it became clear that in order to reach the maximum quality with the game we would need an extended amount of time for bug fixing and polish. Due to these changes the new release date for all versions will be October 15, 2026. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this causes.

We know no one likes delays but it will help us make the best game possible. Sakajiri-san, the executive producer of the game, would like to say the following:

First I would like to send my heartfelt gratitude to all the backers who have supported us so far.

This game was only made possible through the initial support on Kickstarter.

Though the trials and tribulations of developing the game, it has been the backers’ support that has kept us going.

Unfortunately, we just need a little extra development time and had to delay the release of the game.

I’m truly sorry about this delay for all the backers that have been waiting patiently so far.

In our initial development plan we didn’t expect to do Early Access and then adjust the game to the level that we did based on that feedback. Of course, due to that feedback, Ratatan is even better than we planned.

However, online support, building the game out for a large number of platforms, and improving the overall game experience has meant that we needed more development time.

We looked at all the choices and decided that we’d rather make the best game we can through delaying the release.

I do strongly believe that due to this delay we can make the best product possible and plan to put our all into it.

For me, everyone here isn’t just a backer, they are a friend who has helped us build the game along the way.

Ratatan only exists thanks to your support.

I sincerely apologize for the delay but have the utmost confidence in releasing a great game on October 15.

We will do everything we can to make this great so thank you so very, very much for your understanding.

Producer

Kazuto Sakajiri

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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