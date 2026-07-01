Demons' Night Fever Launches in 2026 for PS5, Switch, and PC - News

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Publisher Arc System Works and developers Drecom and SuperNiche announced the speedrunning simulation RPG, Demons' Night Fever, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Switch, and PC via Steam in 2026.

View the gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Enemies? Allies? Kill Kill Kill! The more you die, the stronger you become! raising speedrunning simulation RPG is here!

Based on classic grid-based strategy games, this entirely new SRPG features the Peon Exploitation System—a brutal combat mechanic where you mercilessly sacrifice your own allies.

The more misdeeds you commit, the more vicious your army becomes, and the greater your advantage in battle!

Regain the lost power of the Devil, Giga Super Death, who was transformed into a baby, and crush the false god wearing a mask of justice!

Story

This is a story of another Earth, different from the one we live on.

Giga Super Death, the most wicked Devil of all, was just one step away from killing God…

…when suddenly, he was transformed into a helpless baby.

Anticipating such a crisis, he had been working through the night to develop the “DEMONS’ NIGHT FEVER” resurrection program—and finally, it was time to activate it.

Was it a prank of fate, or inevitable destiny?

The one ensnared in this suspicious ritual was Killshiro Katanaka, a gloomy young man who despises the world.

Due to their aligned interests, a bizarre pact was formed.

This is the story of pure EVIL, starring the Devil himself and his newfound disciple, Killshiro.

Kill, Kill, Kill Both Enemies and Allies! An Unconventional Strategic Battle!

Exhaust all forms of evil using the Peon Exploitation System which sacrifices your allied Peons during battle!

Brutal tactics such as Kill Skills and Sacrifices that detonate your underlings with your own hands are the shortest route to victory.

The More You Sin, the Stronger You Become! Master Your BASE to Unleash Pure Chaos

Pour in the Perverse Points earned through misdeeds to build your own ultimate evil army!

Within the limited time, make full use of suspicious Abductions and Pillaging to strengthen your characters to their absolute limits.

A World That Warps With Every Chapter! Dive Into a Story Where No Act of Evil is Off-limits!

Every time you defeat a chapter’s boss, the game’s situation completely transforms!

Experience the full thrill of diverse misdeeds, such as be a monster to defeat Super Rangers, be a witch to crush Magical Girls, or others!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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