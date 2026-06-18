Powerful Pro Baseball Debuts on the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 26K - News

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Powerful Pro Baseball 2026-2027 (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 100,976units, according to Famitsu for the week ending June 14, 2026.

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road (NS2) debuted in ninth place with sales of 3,544 units.

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (NSS) is in second place with sales of 37,888, eFootball Kick-Off! (NS2) is in third place with sales of 8,143 units, and Pokemon Pokopia (NS2) is in fourth place with sales of 7,781 units.

Astro Bot (PS5) is in fifth place with sales of 6,533 units and Mario Kart World (NS2) is in sixth place with sales of 5,042 units.

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book (NS2) is in seventh place with sales of 4,249, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (NS2) is in eighth place with sales of 4,169 units and Minecraft (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 4,381 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 25,793 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 8,184 units, the Switch 1 sold 4,933 units, and the Xbox Series X|S sold 572 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Powerful Pro Baseball 2026-2027 (Konami, 06/11/26) – 100,976 (New) [NSW] Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (Nintendo, 04/16/26) – 37,888 (1,347,070) [SW2] eFootball Kick-Off! (Konami, 06/03/26) – 8,143 (28,190) [SW2] Pokemon Pokopia (The Pokemon Company, 03/05/26) – 7,781 (1,056,982) [PS5] ASTRO BOT (SIE, 09/06/24) – 6,533 (111,250) [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 5,042 (2,970,496) [SW2] Yoshi and the Mysterious Book (Nintendo, 05/21/26) – 4,249 (64,802) [SW2] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix, 06/03/26) – 4,169 (34,826) [SW2] Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road (LEVEL-5, 06/11/26) – 3,544 (New) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 3,379 (4,222,322)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 25,793 (5,914,065) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 6,610 (1,316,161) Switch Lite – 2,445 (6,979,497) Switch OLED Model – 1,831 (9,590,639) PlayStation 5 Pro – 1,257 (363,209) Switch – 657 (20,301,736) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 326 (32,238) PlayStation 5 – 317 (5,9240,422) Xbox Series X – 129 (327,620) Xbox Series S – 117 (342,445)

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A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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