New MSI Handheld Launches for $1,800, 'It Will be a Tough Year for Us and the Gamers' - News

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MSI has announced its latest PC handheld, MSI Claw 8 EX AI+, is priced at $1,799.

The handheld comes with an Intel Arc G3 Extreme CPU, Intel Arc B390 graphics, 32GB of LPDDR5x memory, an 8" IPS touch screen and 1TB of SSD storage.

MSI product marketing lead Andy Chu in an interview with FRVR said they tried to make it as affordable as possible, but the increased component costs made that difficult to do.

"Yes, I will say, it’s a really difficult year for Intel and especially the OEM like us, because we also need to take those cost hike[s] for those key components like memory and also storage," said Chu.

He added, "All I can say is we have tried every approach to get the memory and also storage at a lower cost. Like, deepen the relationship between us and also those suppliers, like to have some deals… and I think we have done everything we can do to make out system as affordable as possible. But unfortunately, I think the situation, the result is what you see right here. So, I would say, yes, it will be a tough year for us and for the gamers."

"I don’t know how the market will go, but I would say that the handheld market is now entering a time where it’s time to take a closer look at what it can offer," Chu said. "Maybe in the past, for example, Steam Deck is really approachable in terms of the price, so maybe I didn’t need to think too much while getting one. But, as you can see, Steam Deck also costs a lot right now. So I say it’s good timing to take a look at what kind of the true potential or the capability of this new handheld can provide us."

MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ will start shipping on June 23.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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