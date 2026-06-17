GTA5 Players on PS4 and Xbox One Can Upgrade for Free to PS5 and Xbox Series Versions Starting Tomorrow - News

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Rockstar Games announced players who own any PlayStation 4 version or the digital Xbox One version of Grand Theft Auto V will be able to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S version for free starting tomorrow, June 18.

When the PS5 version first launched, PS4 players were able to upgrade for $9.99 for the first three months. PS4 and Xbox One users since then have been required to purchase the PS5 or Xbox Series version separately.

The Kortz Center Heist for GTA Online was also announced alongside the free upgrade.

The next entry in the series, Grand Theft Auto VI, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 19.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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