Xbox Game Pass Adds Call of Duty: Vanguard, EA Sports FC 26, and More - News

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Microsoft has announced six more games coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Call of Duty: Vanguard, EA Sports FC 26, Abyssus, RV There Yet?, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4, and Winds of Arcana: Ruination.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Junkster (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – June 16

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available day one on XBOX Game Pass! Junkster is a 3D action platformer with an awesome building mechanic. Plucky, little construction bot, UM-13 (or Um for short) has crashed on a dangerous junkyard planet. Armed only with his trusty robo-wrench, Um must repair his ship and recover his lost cargo of precious human artifacts.

Coming Soon

Call of Duty: Vanguard (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 17

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Rise on every front: Dogfight over the Pacific, airdrop over France, defend Stalingrad with a sniper’s precision and blast through advancing forces in North Africa. Experience Call of Duty: Vanguard, developed by Sledgehammer Games, including Campaign, Multiplayer, and an exciting Zombies experience developed by Treyarch.

EA Sports FC 26 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 18

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

EA Sports FC 26 is coming to EA Play! Experience the World’s Game like never before with EA Sports FC 26, coming soon to The Play List. Shape your legacy with a Supercharge Pack available from Jun 18 – Jul 17 and get recurring rewards like Football Ultimate Team Draft Tokens and seasonal Clubs rewards. Members also save 10% on EA digital purchases.

Abyssus (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – June 25

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Stranded in the underwater ruins of a lost civilization, you’ll have to bring grit, fast reflexes, and some ludicrous firepower to survive its lethal denizens. Abyssus is a fast-paced one-to-four player FPS and roguelite brinepunk adventure, sporting ultra-customizable weapons and skills with hundreds of power-ups.

RV There Yet? (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – June 30

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

You and your buddies are on your way home from a relaxing vacation, but not everyone who enters Mabutts Valley makes it out alive. Be sure to keep a steady flow of burgers, antidotes, and EpiPens to make it through the back country to Route 65.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 2

Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Get hyped for the legendary franchise to return with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4. Everything you loved is back, but revamped with more skaters, new parks, gnarlier tricks, eardrum shattering music, plus a whole lot more.

Winds of Arcana: Ruination (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – July 6

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Discover the secrets of a sundered world as you help Aryn save his comrades in this story-rich, fully voiced, 2.5D action Metroidvania. Wield powerful magic, fight terrible dangers and explore ancient mysteries as Aryn uncovers the forces that forge his destiny.

In Case You Missed It

The Elder Scrolls Online (PC) – June 2

Now available with PC Game Pass; joining Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and Game Pass Essential

Now available on XBOX on PC! With free seasonal content launching every three months, experience the world of Tamriel in more ways than ever before. The Thieves Guild returns during Season One in The Elder Scrolls Online.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 7

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Team NINJA’s dark fantasy RPG returns to Game Pass! In Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, players fight for survival in a chaotic Three Kingdoms infested by demons. Featuring lightning-fast combat and deep customization, experience a supernatural Han Dynasty like never before.

Beatdown City Survivors (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – June 10

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Eradicate hordes of monsters in this survivors-style roguelite set in a rotting, destructible city that hates you. Start fires, blow stuff up, electrify water, you name it. Upgrade & craft an arsenal of oddball weapons including pigeons riding boots. Unlock & upgrade offbeat characters & survive!

33 Immortals (Full Game Release) (Cloud, Console and PC) – June 11

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

The long-awaited 1.0 release of 33 Immortals is finally here. Experience our complete co-op action-roguelike game with all three regions, the final boss encounter, new challenges, and expanded customization. It’s time to join the rebellion and face the Wrath of God.

Game Updates

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Season 04 – Available Now

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Drop into brand-new Multiplayer Maps spanning a range of locations, from a dystopian office building to reimagined Maps from Black Ops history. As you play, unlock all-new Weapons and gear you’ll need to survive the next fight. Plus, Zombies players get introduced to an all-new roguelite Mode

Sea of Thieves: Season 20 (Console and PC) – Available June 18

Custom Seas puts you in command of the Sea of Thieves experience, allowing you to set the rules! Create game modes, summon enemies and items as you see fit, and capture the resultant mayhem in style using a powerful Free Camera. Now you hold the keys to the seas.

EA Sports College Football 27: EA Play Early Access Trial (Console) – Coming July 2

Game Pass Ultimate

It’s time to take the gridiron in EA Sports College Football 27. Get gameday ready with an EA Play 10-hour early access trial. If you decide to buy, your progress carries over to the full game. Members can also save 10% on EA digital purchases, including the full version of the game and College Football Points.

In-Game Benefits

Goals (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – Available Now

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, Game Pass Essential, PC Game Pass

Goals is a competitive soccer game where skill decides everything, and every moment is built for players. Start building your team’s legacy today with Game Pass Player Pack rewards. Receive a monthly reward of 6 Uncommon Players, including 1x Attacker, 2x Midfielders, 2x Defenders, and 1x Goalkeeper.

Where Winds Meet (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Now

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, Game Pass Essential, PC Game Pass

Where Winds Meet is an epic open world action-adventure RPG rooted in the rich legacy of Wuxia. Explore the world freely and, do whatever you like! Here, freedom is yours, but every action has its weight. Follow the wind, write your tale! Game Pass members can claim their core reward bundle including 90K coins, 6 Attunement Stones, and more now!

World of Tanks: Modern Armor (Cloud and Console) – July 7

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, Game Pass Essential

Stay ahead of the competition with this exclusive bundle, specially crafted for Game Pass subscribers! It’s packed with powerful rewards that will help you dominate even the toughest challenges, so don’t miss this chance to gear up and roll right into battle, Commander!

Bundle includes:

x4 Commander XP (10)

x3 Vehicle XP (10)

Leaving June 30

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon. Don’t want the fun to end? Save on these games now before they leave Game Pass!

Mecha Break (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Payday 2 (Console)

(Console) Rise of Tomb Raider (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Tomb Raider (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Slay the Spire (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Ultimate Chicken Horse (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Volcano Princess (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Unpacking (Cloud, Console, and PC)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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