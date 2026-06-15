Switch 2 and Switch System Updates Now Available - News

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Nintendo announced it released Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch system updates version 22.5.0.

Read the patch notes below:

Nintendo Switch 2 Ver 22.5.0

Added Dutch and Russian to “Text to Speech” languages in Accessibility.

Added Dutch and Russian as languages for “Change Speech ⇔ Text During GameChat” in Accessibility.

General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

Nintendo Switch Ver 22.5.0

The Nintendo eShop layout has been redesigned. The Nintendo eShop color will now reflect the theme color if your theme in System Settings is set to “Basic Dark.”

User-Verification PIN can now be used to confirm when “Accessing Nintendo eShop” and “Using Saved Payment Methods.”

can now be used to confirm when “Accessing Nintendo eShop” and “Using Saved Payment Methods.” Added the ability to rewind 10 seconds/advance 10 seconds with the ZL and ZR Buttons when watching a full screen video in News or Nintendo eShop.

General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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