Dragon's Dogma 2 Deluxe Edition and Content Packs to be Removed from Salee - News

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Capcom announced it is removing Dragon's Dogma 2 Deluxe Edition and content packs from sale on Thursday, June 25, as well as lowering the price of the base game.

This is "due to the development of additional content and various adjustments for the upcoming title update."

The content if already purchased can still be used even once they are no longer on sale. The Explorer's Camping Gear and the Music and Sound Collection custom sounds will remain available to purchase.

Capcom last week did announce Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will launch on October 9.

Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen will include the base game and Dark Arisen expansion. The expansion will be available as a standalone purchase for the PS5, Xbox Series, and PC.

The following content will no longer be available to purchase:

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Deluxe Edition

A Boon for Adventurers – New Journey Pack

Harpysnare Smoke Beacons – Harpy Lure Item

Heartfelt Pendant – A Thoughtful Gift

Ambivalent Rift Incense – Change Pawn Inclinations

Makeshift Gaol Key – Escape from Gaol

Art of Metamorphosis – Character Editor

Portcrystal – Warp Location Marker

Wakestone – Restore the Dead to Life

500 Rift Crystals – Points to Spend Beyond the Rift

1500 Rift Crystals – Points to Spend Beyond the Rift

2500 Rift Crystals – Points to Spend Beyond the Rift

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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