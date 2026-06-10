Xbox Update Adds More Personalization Options, Easier Social Discovery, and Energy Saving Improvements - News

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Microsoft has begun rolling out a new update for select Xbox insiders that will become available to every Xbox Series X|S owner in the future.

The update brings more personalized design options for Home and My games & apps, easier to spot mutual friends on Xbox, improvements to the energy savings mode, and easier to add upcoming games to your wishlist.

Read details below:

Starting today, select XBOX Insiders can start testing new updates designed to make your XBOX consoles feel more personal and connected to the people and games you care about. From discovering mutual friends across XBOX and customizing the look of My games & apps, to quickly wishlisting upcoming games and exploring new energy-saving console improvements, these changes were shaped by your feedback and are part of our ongoing work to deliver a better console experience.

Mutual Friends Are Easier to Spot

When you view someone’s profile, you can now see mutual friends on XBOX (depending on their privacy settings), helping you feel more confident connecting.

If you’re viewing someone you are not already friends with, you’ll also see how many mutual friends you share, making it simpler to discover new people and build connections, whether you met through multiplayer, or across the XBOX community.

More Ways to Customize Your Games & Apps

We’re continuing to make it easier for both Home and My games & apps feel uniquely yours. In My games & apps, you can now display games with rich poster-style artwork for a more immersive library experience and customize your view by choosing which status icons are visible for a cleaner look.

We’ve also made personalization settings easier to navigate and customize by separating Home and My Games & apps into separate sections And to make personalization even more accessible, we’ve added new shortcuts throughout menus, so you can quickly jump in and tailor your XBOX experience the way you want.

It’s Easier to add Upcoming Games to Your Wishlist

Spotted an upcoming game you’re excited about? You can now add games to your wishlist directly from the Game Card before they’re available for purchase. That means less time searching later and an easier way to keep track of the games you’re looking forward to.

Energy Saving Console Power Settings Update

We recently began rolling out an update to XBOX Insiders whose XBOX Series X|S and XBOX One consoles are set to Sleep mode, updating their consoles to the Shutdown (energy saving) power option. First introduced to XBOX Insiders in 2023, the Shutdown (energy saving) power option can significantly reduce power consumption by up to 20X while your console is off, without impacting performance, gameplay, or your ability to receive system, games or apps updates overnight.

You can adjust your settings at any time and choose what works best for you. For more on power options, visit XBOX Support.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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