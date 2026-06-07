Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy Launches August 27 for PS5, Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass - News

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Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Asobo Studio announced Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on August 27.

View the release date reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Set 15 years before A Plague Tale: Requiem, play as Sophia, a fierce young plunderer, on the run and determined to uncover the secrets of her past. Dive into an original story blending combat, myth and fate with a brand new take in the universe of A Plague Tale.

Sophia’s journey leads to the Minotaur’ Island, where she faces deadly trials, navigates treacherous trails, solves puzzles, all while fighting and staying one step ahead of the army chasing her. But the true challenge awaits, as the terrifying creature hidden behind the myth will soon resonate with her…

As you journey deeper into the island’s heart, you’ll confront the truth behind a long-buried curse.

Features:

Followed by many enemies, each drawn to the Island to reclaim a mysterious treasure, you must navigate a treacherous maze. Rely on your agility, tricks and sharp reflexes to outsmart enemies, perfect your parries, and unleash powerful strikes to survive deadly encounters.

Shift between the Middle Age of Sophia and ancient Minoan times, where echoes of the past shape the battles of the present. Unfold a new story in the universe of A Plague Tale, through the entwined destinies of two heroes linked by fate and the Macula’s mysterious legacy.

A Plague Tale, through the entwined destinies of two heroes linked by fate and the Macula’s mysterious legacy. Guided by the knowledge safeguarded in your notebook, follow in your crew’s footsteps to explore a richly detailed world, unravel its secrets, and face deadly trials. Use a stolen Minoan sphere to solve ingenious puzzles by manipulating light—a force woven by Daedalus into the island’s very heart.

It is said that only a few came back from the island. Lurking in the shadows lives a restless presence. It follows you around, seemingly knowing your every move, as it hunts through the island’s depths. Every step is a risk. Every pause, a potential end. You can’t stop, only hide, outsmart, and push forward.

Can you survive each trial and every step or will you join those who never came back?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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