Strategic City Builder Theos: Cities of Myth Announced for PC - News

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Publisher Dotemu and developer Triskell Interactive have announced Pantheon-themed strategic city builder, Theos: Cities of Myth, for PC via Steam. It will launch in 2026.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A modern take on classic city-builders, Theos: Cities of Myth lets you develop a thriving metropolis dedicated to one of 7 Greek Deities. Raise an imposing sanctuary, meet your citizens’ needs, and found a city worthy of the Gods.

A Polis Worthy of the Gods

From the team behind Pharaoh: A New Era, a loving tribute to the classic games that established the City Builder genre.

In Theos: Cities of Myth, cities are shaped by the will of the people as much as that of the Gods watching over them. You will rise as the founder of a new, promising Polis, in a reimagined Ancient Greece where history and myth walk hand in hand.

As you progress along your adventure, you will build and develop a thriving city that meets the needs of its people and answers the demands of your patron Deity.

Classic City Building, Reimagined

Build a Sanctuary for your Deity, and lay the foundations of your city. Make sure to please your God while meeting the needs of your people.

Lay down efficient road networks to keep your citizens fed and safe, gather resources to trade and upgrade your buildings, and raise majestic temples to your Olympian Patron so your city can grow and prosper under its Gods’ watchful eye.

Manage markets, production and storage facilities, philosophy schools, theaters, and temples strategically to weave a complex supply ecosystem that optimizes your citizens’ access to the goods and services they require to thrive.

Evolve your land from a modest settlement into a metropolis that can attract mythological and historical figures alike through economic, cultural, or military power.

Find Your Place in the World

Expand beyond your city, build colonies to support your growth, and unlock new trade opportunities with other city-states of Ancient Greece.

Your Polis is surrounded by other cities, with their own ambitions. They grow, and evolve just like you, reacting to your decisions and influencing the region’s balance of power.

Choose the best strategy to deal with them: build alliances, develop trades, compete for resources, muster armies to defend your territory, help your allies, or conquer your rivals.

Will You Fulfill the Gods’ Great Design?

The God you choose as patron of your Polis will shape your adventure, influencing how you develop and sustain your city. Raise temples and monuments to earn the favor of your God, attract legendary heroes, and send them on quests made famous by the myths and stories of Ancient Greece.

Will you build a majestic metropolis for Zeus, a cultural hub under the auspices of Athena, a bustling trading center worthy of Hermes’ blessing, or gather a fearsome military power in Ares’ name? Will Poseidon carry your fleet to undiscovered colonies? Will Hera’s boons bring plentiness and fertility to your fields and to your citizens, or would you rather have your people live in a party that never ends, just as Dionysus likes it?

The choice is yours, and your decisions will ultimately define how your reign will be remembered in History.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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