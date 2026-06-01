Survival Psychological Horror Game Where Dolls Hang Announced for PC - News

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by, posted 6 hours ago

Steelkrill Studio has announced first-person survival psychological horror game, Where Dolls Hang, for PC via Steam.

View the reveal announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Where Dolls Hang is a first-person horror experience that blends boats, paranormal hunting, investigation, survival, and psychological horror as you have to investigate and survive. Deep within a Forest, bodies have been washing ashore for years with no explanation. Now, it’s time to uncover the truth that’s hidden within.

Where Dolls Hang is a psychological horror mystery connected to the legend of the Island where dolls hang.

After uncovering disturbing information linked to the island, an obsession with its history begins to take hold. Strange events soon spread throughout the house, transforming familiar surroundings into a nightmare where reality, memory, and superstition become impossible to separate. Explore an ever-changing environment, uncover hidden clues, solve puzzles, and piece together a dark mystery rooted in folklore and unexplained events.

As the truth slowly emerges, every discovery brings new questions—and new horrors.

Survival is just as important. Manage your inventory space, resources, build campfires to stay safe through the night, and craft weapons to defend yourself against whatever roams the wetlands. You won’t always be strong enough to fight—as sometimes running and hiding is the only option.

Between expeditions, you can go to your safehouse where you can organize your supplies, store your findings, and upgrade to prepare for what’s ahead. It’s the only place that offers a brief sense of control in an uncontrollable environment.

A day and night cycle affects both visibility and danger. Raining can cause visibility issues, but monsters won’t be able to hear you. What feels manageable in daylight becomes something far more hostile after dark. Scattered VHS tapes reveals clues. Watch them closely. They may be the only way to understand what’s happening… and what’s waiting for you. Because you are not alone. Something is alive in the forest.

Explore and document your findings, examine bodies, find clues, mark and put bodies in body bags.

You don’t only investigate on lands, but also in your boat; swamp, forests and other areas at your own pace.

Inventory Management: Manage your inventory with grid-based system, where every space counts.

Craft fires to heal, scavenge for supplies, and find lockpicks to open new paths and uncover useful items.

Prepare to confront your deepest fears. As reality begins to unravel, every answer uncovers a more disturbing question. What starts as a search for the truth soon becomes a descent into obsession, paranoia, and something far beyond understanding.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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