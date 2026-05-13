The Necromancer's Tale Launches June 24 for Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series - News

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Publisher Silver Lining Interactive and developer Psychic Software announced the Story-rich gothic RPG The Necromancer’s Tale will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on June 24.

The game first released for PC via Steam in July 2025.

View the console release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A story-rich gothic RPG. Master the rituals of an ancient spellbook. Raise an undead army to march against your enemies. Commune with the realm of the dead and struggle with your descent into madness. Progress through secrecy, diplomacy, blackmail, coercion, and seduction until ready to reveal yourself.

Rituals

Before you lies a great spellbook, filled with powerful rites of death and reanimation. Can you decipher the pages and master its arcane rituals without losing your mind or being strung up by the townsfolk? Your progress will require great determination, cunning and secrecy.

Narrative

The Necromancer’s Tale is a story-rich game, with 400,000 words of hand-written narrative and lore, in which you converse with 180+ NPC characters, each with their own hand-drawn portrait art (we have not used any generative AI in the game). You will investigate, negotiate, coerce and flatter in order to progress your aims. The game’s Trust system means that your choices—even in conversation—really matter. If the townsfolk’s trust drops too low, you will find your choices are affected—if it drops further still, you will surely be tried in court and hanged, or lynched by a frenzied mob.

Your character is created in an interactive and fully voiced backstory, defining your gender, early life, skills and career (military, diplomatic, or academic). Narrative options during the main game are affected by these choices.

Combat

The game involves tactical turn-based combats between you, your allies and your undead minions—versus a range of enemies, natural and supernatural. Harness a range of weapons, rituals, and battle spells to defeat your foes.

Exploration

The Necromancer’s Tale is set in an alternative-history Kingdom near Venice and the Adriatic Sea, in 1733. This is a time at the cusp of rational thought and superstition; science and magic. The world is dark and dangerous; courtly intrigue collides with black magic even as chemistry emerges from alchemy.

A play-through will take between 25 and 50 hours, depending on how much side content and world exploration you engage with, and depending on whether you play the battles or use automatic combat resolution. There are multiple endings through which you see your choices play out into the future.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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