Garfield: Escape from Monday Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

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Publisher Microids and developer OSome Studio have announced 3D platformer, Garfield: Escape from Monday, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch on September 24.

Read details on the game below:

Wake up Garfield from this nightmarish veggie filled 3D Platformer! The laziest cat is about to work hard in Garfield: Escape from Monday!

When you’re a lazy cat spending most of his time sleeping, having a nightmare can happen. But a nightmare full of vegetables and sugar-free candies, no way!

After Jon fed him spinach lasagnas inspired by Chef Monday’s recipe, Garfield falls into a deep sleep…

To wake up and reactivate his taste buds, the laziest cat in the world will have to explore worlds filled with enemies and eat a gigantic deal of lasagnas!

Fortunately Garfield can rely on Jon and his friends Odie, Arlene and Pookie. But also on his turkey, surfer and cowboy suits that will give him amazing skills!

Move Like a Cat

Jump, climb the walls, curl up into a ball… you will always land on your feet!

Embody Garfield in Every Form

Go airborne dressed as a turkey, slide on the water like a surfer and swing with your cowboy lasso!

All the Garfield Cast is Here

Jon will be here to help you in your quest, along with Odie and Pookie. But beware Garfield’s archenemies, Nermal and Squeak!

Explore Lively Worlds

Three worlds and dozens of levels filled with enemies to fight and lasagnas to devour to regain the taste.

The More You Eat, the More Rooms You Edit!

Gather tons of delicious collectibles to keep your morale and help refurbish Jon’s house with all kinds of surprising items.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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