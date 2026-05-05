Horizon Hunters Gathering 2nd Closed Playtest Set for May 22 to 25 - News

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Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Guerrilla Games announced the second closed playtest for Horizon Hunters Gathering is set for May 22 to 25.

The playtest is available on the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam with registration available on the PlayStation Beta Program.

View a trailer of the second closed playtest below:

Here is the content in the second playtest:

Aside from quite a bit of implemented player feedback (which we will highlight at a later date), there will be a bunch of new content to explore.

Two new Hunters: Aside from Rem, Sun, and Axle (who have each received improvements.), you can now get to know Ensa; a charismatic Oseram smuggler with a mercenary past. Or the mysterious Shadow, a Carja covert operative who commands a fearsome Stalker machine. We will be sharing a little more about them in the coming weeks.

A playable Episode: Episodes play a central role in the game’s narrative campaign by introducing new mysteries, characters, and mechanics. Pick your Hunter, ready up, and head into the wilds to save Ashwater Valley from a horde of machines.

Added difficulty: Two familiar game modes return with higher stakes than ever, as the war against the machines continues to ravage the wilds:

Machine Incursion is a high-intensity mission where waves of machines pour out from underground gateways, led by a formidable boss. To make things more interesting and encourage you to return for an even greater challenge, we’ve added two additional difficulty modes: Hard and Merciless. We dare all Hunters to try and beat a Thunderjaw and a Ravager at the same time…

Cauldron Descent is a longer, multi-stage trial pushing Hunters to their limits, from brutal machine encounters to hidden doors that promise power and reward for teams prepared to open them. Coordination and teamwork with other Hunters here are key to success, and our second playtest features even more challenging rooms to explore.

New Region: Travel to Breakers’ Bounty, featuring dense jungles and ravaged ruins bordering a scorching desert home to dangerous machines, in order to save the Oseram and stop the incursion. You’ll also still have access to Devil’s Thirst, and of course the Gathering: the central social space where you can meet other players, build your loadout, and customize your camp.

Play your way: Training Modules have been added to improve general onboarding for the game and its systems. For players wanting to master the hunt in Solo Mode, Hunter NPCs will be available for this playtest during Episode or Machine Incursion modes. These NPCs (either Rem, Sun, or Axle) offer battle assists where possible or can automatically fill an empty spot on a three-player team.

Horizon Hunters Gathering is in development for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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