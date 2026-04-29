Tales of Eternia Remastered Rated in Europe for Switch - News

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Tales of Eternia Remastered has been rated in Europe by the Pan European Game Information (PEGI) for the Nintendo Switch. It was given a 12 age rating.

Tales of Eternia released for the PlayStation in Japan in November 2000 and for the PlayStation Portable in March 2025.

Read the PEGI rating below:

Advice for consumers This game has received a PEGI 12 because it features moderate violence and use of bad language. Not suitable for persons under 12 years of age.

Brief outline of the game Role-playing game which follows the story of Reid and his friends, Farah and Keele, as they meet a mysterious girl named Meredy who speaks an unknown language. Their subsequent quest to discover her origins leads them across a dimensional boundary to an entirely different realm known as Celestia. Content specific issues This game contains depictions of non-realistic looking violence towards human and fantasy characters. Players defeat pixelated enemies using magical attacks and will wield weapons such as daggers, spears, swords and axes. Violence can be frenetic with exaggerated and colourful impact-like effects. Players have a health bar which depletes when hit and characters can be heard and seen in a non-detailed way reacting to pain upon impact. If a member of the player's squad is defeated in battle, they will remain on the ground, whilst defeated enemies typically quickly vanish. This game also contains the use of bad language, including 'bastard'.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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