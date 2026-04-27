Alien: Isolation 2 Teaser Trailer Released - News

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by, posted 2 hours ago

Creative Assembly has released a teaser trailer for the sequel to Alien: Isolation titled, "False Sense of Security."

The trailer has an ESRB Rating Pending logo and the description says, "A feeling of being safer than one really is."

Alien: Isolation released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC in October 2014, for the Nintendo Switch in December 2019, and for iOS and Android in December 2021.

View the teaser trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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