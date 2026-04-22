Console Archives Ninja Gaiden III: The Ancient Ship of Doom Launches April 23 for Switch 2 and PS5 - News

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Developer Hamster announced Console Archives Ninja Gaiden III: The Ancient Ship of Doom will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 and PlayStation 5 on April 23 for $7.99 / 800 yen.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Ninja Gaiden III: The Ancient Ship of Doom was released by Tecmo in 1991 for an 8-bit home console.

In this side-scrolling action game, the Dragon Ninja, Ryu Hayabusa, fights with his katana and ninjutsu to prove his innocence in the murder of Irene and uncover the truth.

Enjoy the ninja battles and “Tecmo Theater,” which have evolved even further since the previous game.

The Console Archives series is developed with the concept of faithfully reproducing masterpieces released on various home game consoles, allowing players to easily enjoy them on the latest hardware.

The series is packed with convenient features, including customizable button layouts and screen settings, as well as the ability to save and load at any point.

Whether you played them back in the day or are experiencing them for the first time, please enjoy the masterpieces that shaped the history of console gaming!

(The options menu and manual are available in Japanese, English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish.)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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