Switch 2 Version of 007 First Light Delayed to 'Later This Summer' - News

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IO Interactive announced the Nintendo Switch 2 version of 007 First Light has been delayed to "later this summer."

The PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store versions will still release on May 27.

"007 First Light comes to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on May 27th, 2026, and Nintendo Switch 2 later this summer," reads the update from the developer. "We're excited to see players discovering James Bond's reimagined origin story, and we are looking forward to bringing you the best game experience possible across all platforms."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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