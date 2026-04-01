Replaced: A Cinematic Platformer Inspired by Flashback, Blade Runner, & Batman: Arkham - Preview

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Amid all the bright lights and distractions of PAX East, Replaced stood out. Of all the games on display at the Thomas M. Menino Convention Center this past weekend, it was, arguably, the most stylish and visually arresting. Indeed, for my 30 minutes with the game, I couldn’t take my eyes off it. Does that translate to video game greatness? Not always. But it's a good place to start.

Developed by Sad Cat Studios and published by Thunderful, Replaced is a narrative-driven 2.5D platformer with cinematic aspirations. If you grew up playing games like Another World, Flashback, and Blackthorne, it will immediately make sense. The game's story centers around R.E.A.C.H., an AI construct trapped in a human body against its will. As R.E.A.C.H., it's up to you to travel through an alternate 1980s America bathed in the afterglow of nuclear catastrophe, exposing the secrets of the sinister Phoenix Corporation and uncovering the truth about your origins.

As someone who prioritizes gameplay and sees story as a secondary or even tertiary concern, I typically become skeptical when I read the words "narrative-driven" in a game description. I’m happy to report that — at least in the PAX East build — the story never intruded upon the action. Apart from a chase sequence at the tail end of the demo, nothing was scripted. "I think it does a really good job of balancing those things," said Jason Polansky, Senior Producer at Atari, who walked me through the tortured world of Replaced.

Indeed, the demo was exceptionally balanced, offering several combat encounters, multiple platforming opportunities, and even a breathless stealth sequence. My favorite part was the combat, which owes a lot to Batman: Arkham. In each encounter, I found myself surrounded by henchmen, most of them armed with melee weapons, a handful toting long-range rifles. I was able to chain together a few attacks with the X button, but things got more interesting when yellow or red alerts flashed above the bad guys' heads. Yellow signaled I could press Y to perform a powerful parry à la Batman and red signaled an unblockable attack I needed to dodge. Once I built up enough power in my sidearm by dealing damage, I was able to perform a stylish, violent finisher.

As in Batman: Arkham, the combat isn’t especially deep or tactical, but it's punchy, showy, and even rhythmic at times. "You can definitely get into a good flow state," remarked Polansky.

As for platforming, it's a similar story. It's dramatic and precise (and appropriately weighty) but not particularly complex. The same goes for stealth. I moved between protective walls and boxes while a far-away sniper tracked my movements. It was a tense affair where a single wrong move meant instant death. Yet it was all fairly straightforward. Now, to be fair, what I experienced at PAX East was only a thin slice of the game. It's entirely possible the gameplay becomes richer and more nuanced the further you go. In fact, Polansky promised an explorable hub area with NPCs in the final build.

Based solely on what I experienced at the Atari booth in Boston, however, Replaced handles like a good game, not a great one. If we remove the mechanical component and focus only on looks, though, it’s a game of the year contender. It's simply stunning. Part of that is the alternate history cyberpunk production design (which brings to mind Blade Runner and its sequel), but a bigger part is the high-definition pixel aesthetic — what you might call HD-2.5D. It's grounded in reality and stylized at the same time. At certain moments it felt like a graphic novel come to life. And due to all the different, detailed layers — background, middle ground, and foreground — the visuals seem to pop off the screen. "This makes me miss the 3DS," said Polansky.

Great graphics are a good start, but only one piece of the puzzle. How Replaced plans to elevate and evolve the other pieces remains to be seen. We'll know more when the game launches on April 14, on Xbox Series and PC.

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