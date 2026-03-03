Mario vs. Donkey Kong, Mario’s Tennis, and Mario Clash Coming to Switch Online on March 10 - News

Nintendo announced three games will be added to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack with Mario vs. Donkey Kong coming to the Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Classics app and Mario’s Tennis and Mario Clash coming to the Virtual Boy – Nintendo Classics app.

All three games will be available starting March 10.

View a trailer of the games below:

Read details on the games below:

Mario vs. Donkey Kong

For the first time in ages, Mario squares off against his original foe!

Donkey Kong just made off with all the Mini-Mario toys, and now it’s up to Mario to chase his long-time nemesis and retrieve the stolen goods.

Jump, man! Leap and battle through increasingly difficult levels as you use switches, conveyor belts, hammers, and more to overcome the hordes of enemies that block your way.

You need brawn…and brains! Figure out the best path, then break out new Maria-moves like the handstand to track down keys, collect gifts, and navigate perilous platforms across barrels of levels.

K.O. DK! Before battling Donkey Kong at the end of each world, collect all the Mini-Marios and lead them to safety.

Mario’s Tennis

Smashing tennis action with incredible depth on a realistic 3D court! Experience the ultimate Virtual Boy sports game in either singles or doubles mode.

Lob, volley or send an overhead smash to crush your opponent.

Choose one of seven characters, each with their own strengths and weaknesses.

Enter a three-round tournament to try to win the cup!

Mario Clash

Help Mario through a towering maze!

Mario finds himself pitted against a host of evil and nasty enemies. You must help him outwit the Spikes, Para-Goombahs, and other beasts and evils that lurk inside a tower that reaches to the clouds. After stunning a Koopa, he uses it as ammo against his enemies!

The attack is relentless!

But watch out, there are also creatures made of fire and ice that must be avoided—hazards at every turn. Even the narrow ledges on which Mario teeters and the pipes he races through must be traversed with caution!

The pace gets hotter at each level, and the action jumps right out at you! Hold on! This 3D Virtual Boy game offers a white-knuckled adventure that will keep you on the edge of your seat!

Incredible 3D adventure!

Single-player feature gives you total control!

Non-stop action!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

