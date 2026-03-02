EA Sports FC 26 Tops the French Charts - Sales

EA Sports FC 26 has taken first place on the French charts for week 8, 2026, according to SELL.

Mario Kart World is up two spots to take second place, while Mario Tennis Fever fell two spots to third place.

Minecraft re-entered the top five in fourth place and Reanimal fell three spots to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

Nintendo Switch 2

Mario Kart World Mario Tennis Fever Donkey Kong Bananza

PlayStation 5

EA Sports FC 26 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Reanimal

Xbox Series X|S

EA Sports FC 26 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Reanimal

Nintendo Switch

Minecraft EA Sports FC 26 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

PS4 EA Sports FC 26 Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V Xbox One Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PC Farming Simulator 25 Minecraft Shift 2: Unleashed

