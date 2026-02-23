Mario Tennis Fever Debuts in 1st on the French Charts - Sales

Mario Tennis Fever has debuted first place on the French charts for week 7, 2026, according to SELL.

Reanimal debuted in second place and Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties debuted in fifth place.

EA Sports FC 26 remained in second place, Mario Kart World remained in fourth place ,and Animal Crossing: New Horizons rounds out the top five.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

Nintendo Switch 2

Mario Tennis Fever Mario Kart World Reanimal

PlayStation 5

Reanimal EA Sports FC 26 Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties

Xbox Series X|S

EA Sports FC 26 Reanimal Assassin's Creed Shadows

Nintendo Switch

Minecraft Mario Kart 8 Deluxe EA Sports FC 26

PS4 EA Sports FC 26 Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V Xbox One Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PC Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties It Takes Two Farming Simulator 25

