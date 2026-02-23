Mario Tennis Fever Debuts in 1st on the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 44 minutes ago / 152 Views
Mario Tennis Fever has debuted first place on the French charts for week 7, 2026, according to SELL.
Reanimal debuted in second place and Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties debuted in fifth place.
EA Sports FC 26 remained in second place, Mario Kart World remained in fourth place ,and Animal Crossing: New Horizons rounds out the top five.
- Mario Tennis Fever
- Mario Kart World
- Reanimal
PlayStation 5
- Reanimal
- EA Sports FC 26
- Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties
Xbox Series X|S
- EA Sports FC 26
- Reanimal
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- Minecraft
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- EA Sports FC 26
- EA Sports FC 26
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Grand Theft Auto V
Xbox One
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties
- It Takes Two
- Farming Simulator 25
