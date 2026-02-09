By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Pokemon Company Releases 'What’s Your Favorite?' Super Bowl Ad

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 383 Views

The Pokemon Company released a new commercial during Super Bowl LX on Sunday titled "What’s Your Favorite?"

The commercial in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Pokémon and featured Lady Gaga, Trevor Noah, Jisoo, Charles Leclerc, Lamine Yamal, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and Young Miko.

2 Comments
Zippy6 (3 hours ago)

Fun fact, this ad will have cost them more than making a Pokémon game.

  • +6
CaptainExplosion Zippy6 (1 hour ago)

That explains Scarlet and Violet.

  • 0