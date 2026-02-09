Pokemon Company Releases 'What’s Your Favorite?' Super Bowl Ad - News

The Pokemon Company released a new commercial during Super Bowl LX on Sunday titled "What’s Your Favorite?"

The commercial in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Pokémon and featured Lady Gaga, Trevor Noah, Jisoo, Charles Leclerc, Lamine Yamal, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and Young Miko.

