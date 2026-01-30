UK Video Game Retailer GAME Files Notice of Intention to Appoint Administrators - News

posted 9 hours ago

UK video game retailer GAME looks like it will be entering administration once again.

This is according to a report from BusinessDesk that states the Frasers Group-owned retailer has "filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators (NOI) through law firm RPC." This gives GAME a 10 day period of protection from creditor action while it considers what to do next.

GAME operates 240 locations across the UK, which includes standalone stores and concessions within other Frasers Group brands like Sports Direct and House of Fraser.

