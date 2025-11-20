Ys X: Proud Nordics Launches February 20, 2026 for Switch 2, PS5, and PC - News

Publisher NIS America announced Ys X: Proud Nordics will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam on February 20, 2026 worldwide.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch 2 in Japan on July 31, and for the Switch 2 and PC in Asia on August 21. It will launch for the PS5 in Japan on February 19, 2026.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Experience Adol and Karja’s unforgettable journey across Obelia Gulf with new quality of life improvements, then discover the new story centering around Oland Island, and the mysterious newcomers Canute and Astrid. And once you’re ready, challenge yourself in the devious, time-trial dungeon of Muspelheim, where every second counts. Your new adventure awaits!

As the definitive edition of this critically acclaimed entry in the Ys series, Ys X: Proud Nordics offers all of the fast-paced combat and enthralling narrative of the original release, with new mechanics, a high-difficulty dungeon, and a brand-new storyline seamlessly integrated throughout the game.

After a tense encounter at sea, the young red-haired adventurer Adol and the proud Norman Karja find themselves bound together by shackles of Mana, and by the looming threat of an undying horde known as the Griegr, who seek to pillage the vibrant Obelia Gulf. Aboard their ship, the Sandras, Adol and Karja gather a trusty crew of friends and allies as they go head-to-head with the Griegr in one unforgettable journey!

Adventure Anew

The spectacular adventure of Ys X: Nordics is back and better than ever, with improved graphical performance and quality of life updates that make this the definitive way to experience Ys X.

Isle of Mystery

Arrive at Oland Island and take part in a brand-new adventure! With Shield Siblings Canute and Astrid by your side, dig deep into the mystery surrounding this island in a story that’s been seamlessly integrated into the original.

An Ocean of Experiences Awaits

New mechanics and content abound in Ys X: Proud Nordics! Use the new Mana Hold ability to manipulate the world around you, try your hand at new challenges on Oland Island, and prepare yourself for Muspelheim, a timed dungeon of diabolical difficulty.

