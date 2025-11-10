Nintendo Reveals Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2025 Deals - News

/ 795 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Nintendo has announced its holiday offers for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2025 that includes promotions, game discounts, and in-store events.

The Cyber Deals sale runs on the My Nintendo Store and Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch 1 from November 20 until December 3 at 11:59 pm PT. It will offer discounts on select games.

Select retailers starting on November 23 will offer deals on physical versions of Nintendo Switch games. Princess Peach: Showtime!, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe will be available for $39.99 each, while Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo Switch Sports, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and Splatoon 3 will be available for $29.99.

Select amiibo will be available for $10 at select retailers. This includes The Legend of Zelda Series Sages amiibo figures of Tulin, Yunobo, Riju and Sidon; Street Fighter 6 amiibo figures of Jamie, Kimberly and Luke; and the Street Fighter 6 - amiibo Card Starter Set.

The Nintendo San Francisco and Nintendo New York stores will have "holiday fun starting mid-November and enjoy festive décor, gift-with-purchase offers (while supplies last), and an all-new, exclusive Winter Collection. This new line of merchandise includes cozy attire, accessories, and more that have a distinct Nintendo feel with Nintendo characters and designs."

The two Nintendo stores, as well as select retailers, starting November 30 will offer $20 off on Samsung MicroSD Express Cards.

Participating Best Buy store on November 15 and December 13 will host demos of Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, and more.

Local GameStop locations on December 6 will host demos of Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, Kirby Air Riders, Metroid Prime 4 Beyond and more.

Select Walmart locations on weekends from November 15 to December 13 from 10am to 5pm local titme will feature the GameTruck + Walmart Holiday Tour that will let people play Mario Kart World.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles