Battlefield 6 and Ghost of Yotei Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in October 2025

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for October 2025.
Battlefield 6 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Ghost of Yotei was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. NBA 2K26 was number three in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 26 in Europe.
Red Dead Redemption 2 was the top game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Batman: Arkham Knight came in second place in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 26 in Europe. Call of Duty: Black Ops III was number three in the US and Canada, while it was The Forest in Europe.
Max Mustard topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Metro Awakening in Europe. Beat Saber was number three in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.
Battlefield REDSEC topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as in Europe. Fortnite was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Wizard101 was number three in the US and Canada, while it was skate. in Europe.
Here is the complete list of charts:
PS5 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|Battlefield 6
|Battlefield 6
|Ghost of Yōtei
|Ghost of Yōtei
|NBA 2K26
|EA Sports FC 26
|EA Sports FC 26
|Grand Theft Auto V
|ARC Raiders
|ARC Raiders
|Dispatch
|Minecraft
|EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26
|Jurassic World Evolution 3
|Digimon Story Time Stranger
|UFC 5
|Little Nightmares III
|Little Nightmares III
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Digimon Story Time Stranger
|NASCAR 25
|Dispatch
|Minecraft
|It Takes Two
|Jurassic World Evolution 3
|Dying Light: The Beast
|Borderlands 4
|Hogwarts Legacy
|The Outer Worlds 2
|Forza Horizon 5
|Dying Light: The Beast
|NBA 2K26
|Ninja Gaiden 4
|Gran Turismo 7
|EA SPORTS College Football 26
|PowerWash Simulator 2
|UFC 5
|Hollow Knight: Silksong
|NHL 26
|Among Us
*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included
PS4 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|EA Sports FC 26
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III
|The Forest
|Gang Beasts
|Grand Theft Auto V
|The Forest
|A Way Out
|theHunter: Call of the Wild
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Minecraft
|God of War
|Gang Beasts
|Minecraft
|God of War
|Mortal Kombat X
|Mafia: Trilogy
|Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition
|Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
|A Way Out
|Unravel Two
|STAR WARS Battlefront II
|Need for Speed Heat
|Need for Speed Heat
|Mortal Kombat X
|Dying Light
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Destiny – The Collection
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III
|God of War III Remastered
|Mafia: Definitive Edition
|EA Sports FC 26
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War
|Dying Light
|Mafia: Trilogy
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
*Naming of products may differ between regions
PS VR2 Games*
|US/Canada
|EU
|Max Mustard
|Max Mustard
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
|Metro Awakening
|Beat Saber
|Beat Saber
|Before Your Eyes
|Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
|Metro Awakening
|Job Simulator
|Arizona Sunshine Remake
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
|Job Simulator
|Arizona Sunshine Remake
|Among Us 3D: VR
|Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice
|Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
|Among Us 3D: VR
|Grand Rush VR Highway Car Traffic Racing Simulator
|Pavlov
*PlayStation Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included
Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)
|US/Canada
|EU
|Battlefield REDSEC
|Battlefield REDSEC
|Fortnite
|Fortnite
|Wizard101
|skate.
|Roblox
|Roblox
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Marvel Rivals
|Rocket League
|skate.
|Delta Force (F2P)
|Delta Force (F2P)
|eFootball
|Rocket League
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X – Free Access
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X – Free Access
|Asphalt Legends
