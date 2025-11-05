By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Battlefield 6 and Ghost of Yotei Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in October 2025

Battlefield 6 and Ghost of Yotei Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in October 2025 - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 459 Views

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for October 2025.

Battlefield 6 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Ghost of Yotei was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. NBA 2K26 was number three in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 26 in Europe.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was the top game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Batman: Arkham Knight came in second place in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 26 in Europe. Call of Duty: Black Ops III was number three in the US and Canada, while it was The Forest in Europe.

Max Mustard topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Metro Awakening in Europe. Beat Saber was number three in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.

Battlefield REDSEC topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as in Europe. Fortnite was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Wizard101 was number three in the US and Canada, while it was skate. in Europe. 

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU
Battlefield 6 Battlefield 6
Ghost of Yōtei Ghost of Yōtei
NBA 2K26 EA Sports FC 26
EA Sports FC 26 Grand Theft Auto V
ARC Raiders ARC Raiders
Dispatch Minecraft
EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26 Jurassic World Evolution 3
Digimon Story Time Stranger UFC 5
Little Nightmares III Little Nightmares III
Grand Theft Auto V Digimon Story Time Stranger
NASCAR 25 Dispatch
Minecraft It Takes Two
Jurassic World Evolution 3 Dying Light: The Beast
Borderlands 4 Hogwarts Legacy
The Outer Worlds 2 Forza Horizon 5
Dying Light: The Beast NBA 2K26
Ninja Gaiden 4 Gran Turismo 7
EA SPORTS College Football 26 PowerWash Simulator 2
UFC 5 Hollow Knight: Silksong
NHL 26 Among Us

*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU
Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2
Batman: Arkham Knight EA Sports FC 26
Call of Duty: Black Ops III The Forest
Gang Beasts Grand Theft Auto V
The Forest A Way Out
theHunter: Call of the Wild Batman: Arkham Knight
Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft
God of War Gang Beasts
Minecraft God of War
Mortal Kombat X Mafia: Trilogy
Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
A Way Out Unravel Two
STAR WARS Battlefront II Need for Speed Heat
Need for Speed Heat Mortal Kombat X
Dying Light Hogwarts Legacy
Destiny – The Collection Call of Duty: Black Ops III
God of War III Remastered Mafia: Definitive Edition
EA Sports FC 26 Kingdom Come: Deliverance
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Dying Light
Mafia: Trilogy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU
Max Mustard Max Mustard
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Metro Awakening
Beat Saber Beat Saber
Before Your Eyes Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
Metro Awakening Job Simulator
Arizona Sunshine Remake The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Job Simulator Arizona Sunshine Remake
Among Us 3D: VR Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice
Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Among Us 3D: VR
Grand Rush VR Highway Car Traffic Racing Simulator Pavlov

*PlayStation Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU
Battlefield REDSEC Battlefield REDSEC
Fortnite Fortnite
Wizard101 skate.
Roblox Roblox
Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone
Marvel Rivals Rocket League
skate. Delta Force (F2P)
Delta Force (F2P) eFootball
Rocket League Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X – Free Access
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X – Free Access Asphalt Legends

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.


More Articles

0 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated

There are no comments to display.