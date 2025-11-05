Battlefield 6 and Ghost of Yotei Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in October 2025 - Sales

/ 459 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for October 2025.

Battlefield 6 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Ghost of Yotei was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. NBA 2K26 was number three in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 26 in Europe.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was the top game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Batman: Arkham Knight came in second place in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 26 in Europe. Call of Duty: Black Ops III was number three in the US and Canada, while it was The Forest in Europe.

Max Mustard topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Metro Awakening in Europe. Beat Saber was number three in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.

Battlefield REDSEC topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as in Europe. Fortnite was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Wizard101 was number three in the US and Canada, while it was skate. in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU Battlefield 6 Battlefield 6 Ghost of Yōtei Ghost of Yōtei NBA 2K26 EA Sports FC 26 EA Sports FC 26 Grand Theft Auto V ARC Raiders ARC Raiders Dispatch Minecraft EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26 Jurassic World Evolution 3 Digimon Story Time Stranger UFC 5 Little Nightmares III Little Nightmares III Grand Theft Auto V Digimon Story Time Stranger NASCAR 25 Dispatch Minecraft It Takes Two Jurassic World Evolution 3 Dying Light: The Beast Borderlands 4 Hogwarts Legacy The Outer Worlds 2 Forza Horizon 5 Dying Light: The Beast NBA 2K26 Ninja Gaiden 4 Gran Turismo 7 EA SPORTS College Football 26 PowerWash Simulator 2 UFC 5 Hollow Knight: Silksong NHL 26 Among Us

*Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 Batman: Arkham Knight EA Sports FC 26 Call of Duty: Black Ops III The Forest Gang Beasts Grand Theft Auto V The Forest A Way Out theHunter: Call of the Wild Batman: Arkham Knight Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft God of War Gang Beasts Minecraft God of War Mortal Kombat X Mafia: Trilogy Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition A Way Out Unravel Two STAR WARS Battlefront II Need for Speed Heat Need for Speed Heat Mortal Kombat X Dying Light Hogwarts Legacy Destiny – The Collection Call of Duty: Black Ops III God of War III Remastered Mafia: Definitive Edition EA Sports FC 26 Kingdom Come: Deliverance Middle-earth: Shadow of War Dying Light Mafia: Trilogy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU Max Mustard Max Mustard The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Metro Awakening Beat Saber Beat Saber Before Your Eyes Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Metro Awakening Job Simulator Arizona Sunshine Remake The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Job Simulator Arizona Sunshine Remake Among Us 3D: VR Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Among Us 3D: VR Grand Rush VR Highway Car Traffic Racing Simulator Pavlov

*PlayStation Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU Battlefield REDSEC Battlefield REDSEC Fortnite Fortnite Wizard101 skate. Roblox Roblox Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone Marvel Rivals Rocket League skate. Delta Force (F2P) Delta Force (F2P) eFootball Rocket League Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X – Free Access Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X – Free Access Asphalt Legends

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles