Dark Deity 2 Launches November 7 for PS5 and Xbox Series

Publisher indie.io and developer Sword & Axe announced the strategy RPG, Dark Deity 2, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 7.

The game first released for PC via Steam on March 24, and for the Nintendo Switch on September 4.

View the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Dark Deity is back! A quarter of a century has passed, as Irving and the Eternal Order carefully rebuilt Verroa to protect it against a future war. Their efforts will be put to the test far too soon as a new threat looms on the horizon. The neighboring Holy Asverellian Empire needs new lands to grow, and the fractious, fragile Verroa seems ripe for the taking. All that stands in its way is the Order and twenty scrappy heroes-to-be.

Take command of the Eternal Delegation, led by Irving’s descendants. Gwyn and Riordian will have to navigate the treacherous politics of Verroa, and weave a web of alliances to turn the tide of the coming war. Your decisions will determine the shape of these alliances and define your army. Coupled with the help of a giant pool of customizations, no two playthroughs will ever feel the same.

Put simply, Dark Deity 2 is about playing your way, all the way.

Strategize and Prevail

Turn-based tactical combat is at the heart of Dark Deity 2. Your 20 heroes have access to 45 branching classes, each with its own powerful abilities, passive effects, and its own tactical niche…

…that’s until you start experimenting with skills, abilities, and gear that can completely change the way a unit performs in the field and upend your tactics in a good way..

Heroes will bond as they fight seemingly impossible odds. Hardship forges the strongest bonds… but can also destroy friendships and wreak havoc. Will you be able to walk the line between the two?

Make Your Decisions Wisely

A desperate defense against an overwhelming foe. A land in the grasp of war fever, panic, and factional strife. A traitor around every corner. To have a chance at winning the war, you’ll need to make some difficult choices.

Verroa is torn apart by factions, and many of these factions are fractured in turn. Decide who to support and who to throw to the wolves—but weigh each option carefully. After all, your choices may drastically change the coming battles…

Every choice can fundamentally change the way you play the game. No two playthroughs are the same and what goes right in one game can go terribly wrong in the other.

Twist the Threads of Destiny

No playthroughs are the same, but you can push Dark Deity 2 even further. Inspired by the many community-made randomizers for popular RPGs, Dark Deity 2 features a built-in comprehensive randomizer and campaign customization suite from launch. Random recruitment order, custom difficulty runs with stat, aptitude, XP, gold sliders, and more are available, allowing for near-limitless replayability!

