1992's Little Samson Headed to PS5, Switch, and PC in Early 2026 - News

Limited Run Games announced the side-scrolling action platformer from 1992, Little Samson, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in 2026.

The game first released for the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1992. This new version will run on Limited Run Games'Carbon Engine.

Read details on the game below:

The wildest adventure of them all!

The Imperial Forgy has been invaded by Ta-Keed the Prince of Darkness! Only the owners of the Magic Bells can stop his forces from destroying the realm. Led by the mountaineering youth, Samson, a force of unlikely heroes sets out to banish evil forever!

Become a fire-breathing dragon, a living statue of solid stone or a nimble and crafty mouse! Soar the skies and belch fire balls as Kikira the Dragon Lord! Crush enemy troops with fists of granite as Gamm the Rock Lord. Scurry past dangerous monsters while setting time bombs as K.O. the mouse. These creatures join Little Samson to form a unique and powerful alliance as the last hope for the Imperial Forgy!

Features:

Incredible graphics bring a new fantasy world to life!

Battle tactics and game-playing skills are needed to destroy the enemy forces!

Gain power-ups to build your character’s abilities to unstoppable heights!

Password feature allows you to return to all the action!

