8-Bit Action-Adventure Game Lovish Launches Q1 2026

Publisher DANGEN Entertainment and developer LABS Works announced the 8-bit action-adventure game, Lovish, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in Q1 2026.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

In Lovish, players take the role of love-struck Sir Solomon as he fights his way through the Devil Lord’s castle in nostalgic, room-by-room action! He’s on a mission to “rescue” the princess and “win her heart”—but he’s going to encounter a lot more than he bargained for along the way!

Each of its 50-plus levels throws players into a wild mix of combat, platforming, and puzzles, with multiple objectives to keep them on their toes. After clearing each room, players are treated to randomized event scenes, where anything can happen—from unexpected RPG fights to bizarre outcomes! Players can aim for a room’s best clear time for bragging rights with friends. With a diverse cast of over 100 characters, an in-game shop, secret bonuses and mini games, Lovish offers a quirky retro-style adventure packed with surprises, laughter and replayability.

Matt Kap and LABS present, Lovish, an outrageous 8-bit action adventure unlike any other! Quest with Sir Solomon through a series of bite-sized rooms, as he attempts to free Princess Tsuna, the woman he loves, from the Devil Lord’s clutches!

Sir Solomon and the Saviors of Light depart Castle Cornelius to free Princess Tsuna from the grasp of the evil Devil Lord! But the knight is worried… What if after being freed, the princess falls in love with one of his friends instead of with him? So he does what anyone would do when blinded by love, and ditches his friends! Solomon ventures into the Devil Lord’s castle alone, vowing to steal the princess’s heart.

As Sir Solomon, venture through a series of bite-sized rooms, slicing up monsters, collecting items, and getting to the exit! After clearing each room, enjoy a short cutscene, in which anything could happen! Will you find an item? A random encounter RPG fight? Will the world get destroyed? Find out by conquering each room of the Devil Lord’s castle, one challenge at a time!

Features:

Over 50 fun levels to play through, each with multiple objectives!

Fun randomized event scenes between levels with hundreds of outcomes! You never know what you’re gonna see next!

Collect a variety of items to upgrade Solomon’s abilities, or expand the game in meaningful (and unmeaningful) ways!

Spend your pennies (in-game currency to be clear, no microtransactions here) in the in-game shop!

Over 100 characters, some of which were designed by world-famous manga artist Ryusuke Mita (Dragon Half).

An exciting, 20+ tune soundtrack by Matt Kap (Castle in the Darkness, Astalon: Tears of the Earth).

Astalon: Tears of the Earth). Beautiful human-artist-made pixel art! Even the in-game AI art is drawn by a human person!

More secrets than ever before! (But this is the first game in this series, so that doesn’t mean much, I guess.)

Unexpected guest characters.

And lots more!

So please, be a good friend, and help Solomon rescue the princess!

