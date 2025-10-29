Xbox Revenue Drops 2% YoY, Hardware Revenue Falls 29% Due to Fewer Consoles Sold - Sales

Microsoft has released its earnings report for the first quarter of the 2026 fiscal year, which ended up September 30, 2025.

Xbox gaming revenue decreased by $113 million or two percent year-on-year to $5.51 billion. This was driven by a decline in hardware, offset partially by growth in content & service. This is better than the forecast, which expected a decline in the mid to high single digits percent (-4% to -9%).

Xbox content & services revenue increased one percent compared to the same quarter a year ago. This was driven by growth in third-party content and Xbox Game Pass, partially offset by a decline in first-party content. This is better than the forecast, which expected a decline in the mid single digits percent (-4% to -6%).

Xbox hardware revenue dropped 29 percent year-on-year due to a lower volume of consoles sold. There was no forecast given for hardware. Microsoft did increase the price of Xbox consoles in most regions on May 1 and a second time in the US on October 3.

Overall for the quarter, Microsoft reported for the quarter revenue was up 18 percent year-over-year to $77.673 billion, operating income increased 24 percent to $37.961 billion, and net income was up 12 percent to $27.747 billion.

