Phil Spencer Says Xbox Ecosystem Playtime in Japan Increased Around 20% in the Past Year

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer speaking to Famitsu (via Automaton) revealed the playtime in the Xbox ecosystem by Japanese gamers has grown by around 20 percent in the past year. The figure includes playtime on consoles, PC, and cloud.

"Total Xbox playtime in Japan has increased by around 20% in the past year," said Spencer.

He added, "If I had to point out one thing, it seems to me that the importance of PC is increasingly growing for our Japanese players. Furthermore, the fact that console, PC, and cloud are all growing aligns with our strategy of wanting players to enjoy Xbox regardless of device."

To continue the growth of the Xbox ecosystem, Microsoft plans to release more content tailored for Japanese gamers like with the recently released Ninja Gaiden 4 and the ports of the Final Fantasy VII remakes.

"We have very unique relationships with companies like Capcom, Konami, Square Enix, Sega, and Bandai Namco Entertainment," said Spencer.

