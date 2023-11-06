Phil Spencer: The Number of PC Game Pass Users Has Quadrupled in Japan - News

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an interview with Famitsu was asked about the growth of Xbox in Japan and how Xbox Game Pass has contributed to to this.

The size of the Japanese PC game market has roughly doubled in the past three years, but the number of PC Game Pass users has quadrupled," said Spencer. "Game Pass is growing faster than the market, which is great for the Xbox brand as a whole."

The Xbox Series X|S has been a much bigger success than the Xbox One was in Japan with over 500,000 units sold to date compared to just 116,000 for the Xbox One. Spencer attributed part of the success to the Xbox Series S and connecting with Japanese developers more.

"We created the Xbox Series S because we thought that people in Japan would probably prefer a smaller version, and the [Xbox Series S] was actually well received," said Spencer. "I think this was an effective strategic decision."

He added, "We also maintain close communication with Japanese creators. So you're encouraging Japanese creators to create games that Japanese players want to play. Being able to offer that on Xbox. I believe that this is extremely important. I think we've made great progress in this regard over the past five or six years, but there's still a lot of work to be done. Having Japanese creators make Xbox games continues to be an important theme for us.

"When it came to Xbox One, I feel that we didn't have enough connections with Japanese creators. I personally feel that proactively talking with Japanese development teams and creators and building relationships of trust is extremely important in order to develop games on Xbox. When I come to Japan, I usually visit around 10 to 15 partner companies."

