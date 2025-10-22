Escape from Duckov Sales Top 1 Million Units in 5 Days - Sales

Publisher Bilibili and developer Team Soda announced the player-versus-environment looter-extraction shooter, Escape from Duckov, has sold over one million units in five days.

"Team Soda is incredibly humbled to have reached such heights, and we owe this success to an incredible community of players and our friends at Bilibili Game," said producer Jeff Chen. "Whether you’ve been with us through our early days promoting the demo on Steam or are just joining to see what all the quacking is about, thank you."

Escape from Duckov released for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on October 16.

Read details on the game below:

Escape from Duckov is a funky and adorable duck-themed single-player top-down PvE indie survival RPG. Unlike hardcore tactical shooters, the game features cartoonish enemies, fog-of-war mechanics, and randomly dropped loot. Set in a mysterious egg-shaped world that’s slowly falling apart, players customize their own duck and set out to escape the planet by crafting a rocket ship. Combined with base-building, weapon customization, and in-depth progression systems, it offers high replayability that will keep players coming back for more.

